BROCKWAY – The Brockway Volunteer Hose Company dedicated two new pieces of fire equipment on Sunday, kicking off Fire Prevention Week.
The fire department added a new Kawasaki Mule, which is a utility side-by-side vehicle, and a utility trailer that will haul the Mule. Reverend Victor Baxter prayed a dedication over the two pieces of equipment, and plaques honoring those who donated to the project will be placed inside the trailer.
Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich started the event and explained the work that went into choosing the right equipment for the department.
“This was a multi-year project,” he said. “We saw the need for mostly in our rural areas, getting out into extended areas for brush fires and also rescue issues, like lost hunters who become injured. At the end of the day, after a lot of legwork and a lot of research, we needed something that was going to be very rugged, hold up to a lot of abuse out in the field. The Kawasaki Mule was what we decided on.”
The department added some extra equipment and features to the Mule to make it exactly what they needed. They also got a grant to purchase a skid unit. It will have a custom skid unit with a 35-gallon water tank, a small pump, and a 100-foot fire hose to use for wildfires. It can also be removed if they need to haul a person in the back of the GTV.
Deputy Chief Devin Trentini was one of the officers who spearheaded the project. He said that the Kawasaki was exactly what they needed.
“The thing we liked with this machine is that we have seating for six, and the skid unit will fit right in the back,” Trentini said. “We didn’t want to lose our seating, but if we need to haul a patient, there is very little we have to do to slide the back window and seats forward and increase the size of the bed. You can put a stokes basket right here and the medic can sit right with the injured person.”
The roof is fixed, but the doors can come off and the back window and panels can slide forward, increasing the size of the bed. They added backup alarms, mobile radio, and extra lighting.
“We went with the Kawasaki because some of the others were too long,” Trentini added. “We like that we can have the full bed and haul three people or have half the bed and haul six. A lot of time was put into it. We decided to do it right the first time.”
Hoskavich said that the goal is not to keep it sitting around until an emergency call. He hopes to use it in the community as well.
“We can also use it here in the community, like Fourth of July and Family Fun Day,” he said. “It’s a true general utility vehicle.”
The fire department thanked Carns Equipment getting the Mule ready for service and the Frank Varischetti Foundation for providing funds for the vehicle.
Having a side-by-side created another need, however.
“After we purchased it, we realized we needed something to haul it,” Hoskavich said. “As you know, we can’t just drive it down the road. Everybody put their heads together and came up with a good option. We approached Legends Powersports, and they really assisted us in setting up this trailer in the way we needed. We wanted something not just to haul the vehicle around, but we wanted a mobile command post. We have a radio set in the vehicle. We also have shelter for our members, and we can use it for selling donuts.”
The trailer can easily and safely transport the Kawasaki, but it also has removable counter tops so the fire department can use it to sell donuts or at events like the Fourth of July. On the day of the dedication, it was the donut kiosk, with an awning on one side for shade if necessary and flip-up windows opened up for people to come up and buy donuts. The trailer has two sets of lights. One set runs on a generator but the other can run with power from the truck attached to it.
Fire Department President Terry Fustine said that the trailer is as versatile to the community as the ATV.
“We did not want something to use for emergency only,” Fustine said. “We hope we’ll use both units for non-emergencies more than emergencies. We can use them in so many different ways.”
Another plaque went inside the trailer thanking the groups responsible for funding the unit: Brockway Kaimanns, Brockway Sportsman’s Club, Legends Power Sports, Brockway Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Sons and Daughters of Italy, and the Foradori Insurance Company.
“Without them, it would not have been possible,” Hoskavich said.