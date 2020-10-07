BROCKWAY – Fire Prevention Week started in Brockway on Sunday, and the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company has a busy week planned.
Brockway Fire Chief Mike Hoskavich said that Fire Prevention Week is very important to every community.
“Fires affect thousands of lives and property every year,” he said. “These losses are sometimes insurmountable. Fire prevention should be practiced every day, but Fire Prevention Week is the time of year when an emphasis is placed on awareness of potential fire hazards in the home.”
The fire department in Brockway updated its website with a little Fire Prevention Week History. It started in 1925 when President Calvin Coolidge established the week in response to fires claiming 15,000 Americans the previous year. Hoskavich said that the emphasis on fire prevention and safety has made Fire Safety Week a success.
The fire department had several suggestions for families in its community. They should check the batteries in smoke detectors, review escape routes and meeting places, inspect the house for electrical hazards, and even conduct family fire drills.
“All of this is vital in the effort to save lives in the event of a fire,” Hoskavich concluded.
The fire department will visit Brockway’s daycare centers to do fire safety presentations. They will also stop in at Brockway Area Elementary School’s kindergarten classes. Some activities are not happening this year due to COVID-19. Other fire departments have activities planned during this time. In addition, Brockway’s annual fund drive letter will go out during the week.
“We are here for our community,” Hoskavich said. “Please do not hesitate to call us if the need arises.”