BROCKWAY — A Brockway woman faces assault charges after allegedly using a broken sledgehammer to smash a car and hit a man.
The DuBois based State Police filed charges against April Dawn Conner, 38, of Brockway, on Nov. 15 including simple assault, criminal mischief – damage to property, and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a domestic dispute around 10 a.m. When police spoke to the victim, he reportedly told them he had been putting wood in the wood burner when he and Conner began arguing.
The argument turned physical when Connor allegedly kicked him in the genitals. She then reportedly picked up the wooden handle of a broken sledgehammer and used it to smash the driver’s side window, bug shield, and under the left headlight of the victim’s truck.
The victim then allegedly threw debit cards, hitting Connor in the face. She then hit the victim across the lower back with the sledgehammer handle. Police reportedly noted a small bruise on the victim’s lower back.
Conner has a preliminary hearing scheduled with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak on Dec. 3. Her bail has been set at $10,000 unsecured at this time.