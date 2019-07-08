KERSEY — A Brockway woman faces controlled substance and traffic violation charges following a one-vehicle accident in April.
Ridgway State Police have charged Heather Dawn Senior, 32, of Brockway, with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless driving and other traffic violations.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash near 1204 Million Dollar Highway in Fox Township April 9. Senior, who was traveling north, reportedly struck a curb on Homestead Road and lost control. She crossed three lanes of travel, leaving the roadway and reportedly striking an unoccupied vehicle.
While senior was in the on-scene ambulance, police noted that her eyes were glassy and dilated, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She reportedly was also very agitated. She was transported to Penn Highlands Healthcare for treatment.
During a search of Senior’s car, police reportedly observed a zip-up case of a type known to be commonly used by drug users, as well as a glass pipe and small bag containing several rocks of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Senior’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.