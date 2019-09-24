ST. MARYS — A Brockway woman is facing drug charges following an August traffic stop after she was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
According to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Aug. 30, Catherine M. Quashnock, 27, of Brockway, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and several traffic violations.
According to Ridgway-based state police, Quashnock was driving a 2014 Chrysler 200 on State Route 255 in Fox Township when an officer pulled her over.
Police reportedly observed Quashnock’s pupils to be constricted, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She also failed to provide an insurance card, and was then asked to get out of the vehicle for field sobriety testing. Quashnock allegedly showed signs of impairment.
Police also allegedly discovered Quashnock was in possession of methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, plastic packaging bags and a scale, according to the affidavit.
Quashnock’s toxicology report from Penn Highlands Elk reportedly showed multiple controlled substances in her blood, according to the affidavit.
Quashnock’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 12 at Jacob’s office.