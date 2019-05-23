WEEDVILLE — A Brockway woman is facing 153 charges after she allegedly stole her boyfriend’s debit card and six checks, spending almost $50,000 total.
Charges were filed by Ridgway-based State Police May 15 against Kristine Lenora Friday, 48, of Brockway, who is charged with six second-degree felony counts of forgery, 51 third-degree felony counts and 88 misdemeanor counts of access device fraud, seven misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition and one third-degree misdemeanor count of possessing a known counterfeit device.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the incidents for which she is charged occurred while Friday was dating and living with the victim on Huckleberry Street in Weedville. Friday allegedly took six First Commonwealth Bank checks from the victim, then wrote them to herself, totaling $2,500, and forged the victim’s signature on all six checks.
Friday allegedly also took the victim’s debit/credit card without permission, making a total of 51 ATM transactions in the amount of $500, and 88 ATM transactions for less than $500, according to the affidavit.
The total of $500 transactions was $25,000, according to the affidavit. The total dollar amount of transactions less than $500 was $21,223.50. Police obtained photographs of Friday using the card.
The debit/credit card and checks were stolen from the Elk County residence, and the transactions occurred in Elk, Clearfield and Jefferson counties, according to the affidavit. Charges are filed in Elk County due to the initial theft having occurred there, police said.
Friday was interviewed by state police at 3 p.m. May 15, and reportedly admitted to taking six checks, forging the victim’s signature, using the debit/credit card and keeping some of the money for herself, according to the affidavit.
Friday’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on June 25 at the office of District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.