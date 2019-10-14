BROCKWAY — A Brockway woman faces felony charges in connection with a burglary reportedly committed while two minors were in her care Aug. 3.
DuBois based state police filed charges against Tasha Nichole Price, 35, of Brockway, including felony charges of burglary, criminal trespass, and endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor charges of theft, receiving stolen property, corruption of minors, and furnishing liquor to minors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were originally investigating an overdose that reportedly occurred at Price’s residence in Washington Township. While investigating that incident, they learned of the burglary and corruption.
Price reportedly had picked up two minor children and brought them back to her apartment. She reportedly has a custody order for supervised visitation with one of the children. Once she had the children in her apartment, she is alleged to have said “This is supposed to be a fun night, lets go down and get alcohol.”
She then allegedly told them they had to wear masks if they were going to steal alcohol from “Who Cares,” the closed bar below her apartment. Price and the children allegedly went to the bar where she handed two bottles of liquor to each of the children to carry up to the apartment. She reportedly also took a bottle and a case of Sprite herself.
Once they were back in the apartment, Price allegedly poured drinks for the children from the stolen alcohol, and encouraged them to drink. According to the affidavit, she then took the children to another residence in Brockway, where she gave one of them marijuana to smoke. They reportedly returned to Price’s apartment in the morning hours of Aug. 4 to sleep.
Price allegedly left the children in the apartment in the morning while she left, and when she returned to the apartment a man had arrived to purchase drugs.
A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled for Price, who is being held in the Clearfield County Jail.