BROCKWAY – The Brockway Borough Council is advertising a 2021 budget that has no tax increase.
The budget will be voted on during the December meeting. Councilman Armando Fortunato said that the borough is in a good position going into 2021.
“The number one goal with the finance committee is to be good stewards of the resources of the Brockway community,” Fortunato said. “We always look to try to do no tax increase. In looking at our position, with very little debt and being able to maintain our costs, we actually made it through just one meeting going through it to get to the no tax increase. I’m pretty happy with where we’re at, I thought we did a very nice job for the community.”
Mike Martino, Lu Inzana, and Fortunato made up the finance committee, but Fortunato credits Borough Manager Laurie Wayne for the work to get the budget ready.
“Laurie does the bulk of the work, gathering the bulk of the information – previous years’ budgets, actuals. She spends countless hours doing that.”
The November meeting was a brief one. The fire department reported that it has responded to nine calls since the last meeting. It also received $23,400 from a state COVID-19 grant, which was more than the department was expecting. New scene lighting is coming in from Act 13 money. The fire department is also working on new safety videos like the one they participated in during Fire Prevention Week. They will cover topics related to Thanksgiving, Christmas, and winter safety.
The borough office will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The council filled a couple of open positions with Jeff Gankosky being sworn in as auditor and tax assessor.
Mayor Bill Hrinya said that the community needs to remember that there is a police department patrolling Brockway.
“Contrary to what people believe,” Hrinya said, “we have a police department. If people speed through the borough, they’ll be very surprised when they get pulled over!”
The next council meeting, when the budget will be voted on, is Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. Until further notice, the council is meeting in the Brockway Ambulance building instead of the borough building.