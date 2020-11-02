BROCKWAY — The Brockwayville Depot has a long history as a train depot in the area, before becoming the thriving senior center that it is today.
Molly McNutt, director of the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging, said that senior centers have become one of the most widely used services among America’s older adults. According to McNutt there are almost 10,000 senior centers that serve more than one million older adults everyday in the United States.
Senior centers were first created under the Older Americans Act in 1965, and have become a community focal point.
“We are not positive how long Brockway has had a senior center. Our one consumer has been attending for over 25 years and started off coming when it was on Main Street, many others have been here for over 20 years,” said Cheryl Moore, the Brockwayville Depot center director.
The depot was first leased to the JCAAA by the Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad, Inc in 2001, and remains in place for 50 years. From 2001 to 2002, JCAAA applied for preservation grants to restore the Passenger Depot. This included rehabilitation of the historic building, walkways, and adding a parking lot, and several upgrades to the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems.
“In the original train depot, we have many railroad antiques, as well as a miniature train replica running as to how the town looked when it was called Brockwayville, thus the name for the center, Brockwayville Depot,” Moore said.
Later in 2002, JCAAA applied to add a 5,000 square foot structure with a connecting corridor to the historic depot building. Bill Snyder of Brookville was the architect on this project. Finally, in 2003, the new Brockwayville Depot Senior Center opened.
“The Brockway Depot Senior Center is available for any person age 60 and older to enjoy a nutritious noontime meal, play cards, participate in fitness activities, listen to guest speakers, play pool, use computers, play bingo, and more. These services are all free to older adults. We only ask for a $2.50 donation for lunch,” Mcnutt said.
Moore also said the seniors who come enjoy a good lunch everyday of the week, but they mostly enjoy the socialization with one another while there.
“The community, as well as the seniors are very proud of our center. They help with volunteering as well as the businesses and other people showing their support by attending some of our many events. Our most popular being Country Music Night with dancing and Grocery Bingo,” Moore said.
McNutt added that research has shown that older adults who participate in senior center programs can learn to manage and delay the onset of chronic disease and experience measurable improvements in their overall well-being.