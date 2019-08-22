BROOKVILLE — The Brookville and Summerville libraries are teaming up with Pennsylvania CareerLink to offer career workshops for the public at their locations.
The workshops will be held with the goal of helping members of the public have better chances of getting the job they want. These classes will be free of charge to all who attend, and will cover everything from job hunting to leadership skills on the job.
Participants must pre-register before coming to the classes. This can be done by calling the library in advance. Participants may register as late as the day before the workshops, but must be registered. Workshops are held from 10 a.m.-noon Monday through Thursday, and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. There will be no class on Labor Day.
Resume and cover letter workshops are held every Monday at Summerville only, and applications and online job search classes are in the morning and interview skills in the afternoon every Tuesday. Wednesdays alternate between career pathways and leadership styles. Thursdays will see different workshops each time.
“It’s basically to help them improve their skill set if they’re looking for a job or need a job because that’s what the Pennsylvania CareerLink is all about,” Marsha Beatty, business service consultant, said.
Having the workshops at the libraries provides opportunities for those who might not be able to travel to Punxsutawney, where CareerLink is located.
Workshops being offered are; applications and online job searching, basic word and computer skills, career pathways, create a budget, entrepreneurship, highly valued employees/decision making, interview skills, leadership styles, resume and cover letter, and turnaround letter. Turnaround letter is specifically for ex-offenders seeking employment. They will write a letter discussing their offenses to be included with their application.
The classes will be live via computers in the libraries, and attendees will be able to ask questions on the spot during the class. Summerville Librarian Jennifer Coleman described the classes as similar to an online seminar class. The instructor is not a recording; it is a live, in-person seminar on the computer.
CareerLink hopes to eventually expand the program into all Jefferson County libraries, and then further into each of the six counties in the region. The workshops in Brookville and Summerville are serving as a pilot program. The six county region covers Clearfield, Elk, Cameron, Potter, and McKean counties, as well as Jefferson County.
Coleman explained the partnership began because the Summerville Library received a grant through Career With Google on the same topics. She was trying to hold the same type of classes, but was trying to do it by herself, then reached out to CareerLink for help.
“I asked [CareerLink], ‘how can I do this at my library?’ because I’m doing this by myself, but you already have it established so, why am I recreating everything?” Coleman said.
The program is free to both the library and the job seekers, and the library provides the computers for the participants. Attendance is expected to increase after Labor Day, once summer comes to an end.
“As Jennifer said, we had this in place, why reinvent the wheel? The CareerLink is always looking to assist the community with whatever we can, from the employee or job seeker’s side,” Beatty said.