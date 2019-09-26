BROOKVILLE — A Brookville man is facing felony charges following a psychiatric situation on Sept. 19 after he reportedly quit taking his bipolar medication.
Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Samuel Lewis Martin, 36, of Brookville, including four felony counts of aggravated assault, three misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and a summary count of public drunkenness.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, when police arrived on scene the caller explained Martin was inside the residence, and was off his bipolar medication. He had also allegedly been drinking that night and was intoxicated, and had trashed the house. The caller had come home to find Martin already intoxicated and the house destroyed. The caller also told police he wasn’t sure where Martin was at this time, but there were weapons in the house with him.
The officers walked up to the side entrance of the home, and allegedly saw Martin standing in the kitchen surrounded by broken glass, spilled liquid, and things that had been knocked off the counters. Officers reported he seemed to be very confused and would not calm down while they spoke to him.
According to the affidavit, Martin wanted to go outside, and came out of the house on his own free will with one of the officers. Martin continued to get more aggravated the longer he was outside, and began yelling nonsense. The officers decided to handcuff him for their safety as his aggression increased.
Officers tried to get Martin to sit in the police car, but he continued to resist, eventually trying to kick both officers. He then tried to bite the officers while they tried to control his legs and body. Reportedly, the officers tried to sit him on the ground instead, and noticed he was bleeding from a cut on the back of his head. While waiting for EMS to arrive, officers had to use their whole body weight to keep Martin down, with him kicking the police car while sitting on the ground.
He allegedly started trying to bang his head off the ground when EMS arrived on scene, so officers had to hold his head to keep him from hitting it off the pavement. Martin continued to fight the officers and EMTs once on scene. He tried to kick and bite them as he was put on a stretcher. Martin was handcuffed to the stretcher, and both officers rode in the ambulance for the safety of the EMTs. He was then given medicine to sedate him.
Martin was taken by Stat MedEvac to a trauma center. Police returned to the scene, and were told by the caller and others on scene they had taken photos of the damage done inside the house.
Martin has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 5 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.