BROOKVILLE — For many pet owners, a visit to the vet can be scary or unsettling.
The Jefferson Animal Clinic of Brookville tries to be more than just a place for vaccines, medication and check ups. Office Manager Laura Hills says it tries to be a trustworthy community resource.
As an example of that, JAC is opening its doors to pet owners, offering them free education and wellness tips to better care for their furry family members by hosting a nutrition seminar Wednesday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Topics of discussion will include weight loss, prescription diets, nutritional myths, feeding recommendations and more. Participants will have an opportunity to win a free wellness exam from the clinic.
Hills said this is the facility’s first nutrition-focused event. Other events open to the community, on topics including pain control, have been offered.
“We know that our clients want to do what is best for their pets, and studies show that nutrition is one of the best ways to affect not just their quantity of life, but the quality,” Hills said.
Many pet owners walk into the store and are overwhelmed by the volume of pet food brands and options available — grain free, dye free, corn free, vegan and more. Then come other questions, like how much to give the animal based on its age, size and any health issues it may have.
“Not every pet metabolizes food in the same way, so the recommended feeding chart on the bag does not work for every pet,” Hills said. “Now clients don’t have to guess, because they can ask their questions and get them answered by a nutrition professional.”
It’s important for JAC to hold events like this so that pet owners have an educated and reliable source to turn to, Hills said.
“We have found that often owners will turn to their breeder, groomer, friends and even ‘Dr. Google’ with questions about their pet’s health before they come to us,” she said. “We just want everyone to know that we are here for them for all their pet’s needs, not just when they are sick or are due for vaccinations.”
An event similar to this was held in the spring, and allowed staff and pet owners to relax and discuss important topics in an environment other than an exam room, Hills said.
“The staff had such an amazing time chatting with our clients and giving them undivided time for whatever they needed,” she said.
The clinic is located at 477 Route 28 in Brookville. Call 814-715-7467 for more information.
