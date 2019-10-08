BROOKVILLE — Four new people were inducted into the Brookville Area High School Hall of Fame Class of 2019 on Friday — James A. Calder, Kate A. Hynes, Tina Nabatchi Ph.D., and Nathan T. Smith. The induction ceremony was held during the homecoming celebration at the Brookville Area High School, an event which continues to grow each year, according to organizers.
This was the second year for the Hall of Fame at BAHS but the first time it involved a full induction ceremony. Members of last year’s Hall of Fame class — Robert Himes and Al “Bud” LeFevre — were also brought to the stage to officially receive their certificates.
“We decided to make it more formal,” said high school Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni. “It’s nice that everybody gets together. The goal is to ultimately continue to build on it … hopefully make it big enough to fill the auditorium.”
Those who came to the induction ceremony entered the school before the festivities began outside. When they left at the end of the ceremony, there was an entire lawn full of fun. Children and parents participated in the tailgate while waiting for the football game to begin.
Activities included cornhole, face painting, staff members serving hot dogs, along with the favorite attraction — a giant inflatable obstacle race ending with a slide.
Shortly before the varsity football game began, the high school band marched out of the school to the football field, signaling to everyone that the game was about to start.