BROOKVILLE — Brookville youngsters gained an appreciation for new places through the “Flat Stanley Project” of the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library over the summer.
The Flat Stanley Project is one of the longest-lasting literacy projects on the web today. Children or organizations simply send the flat character to a school, celebrity, family member, or any person of interest to them. The idea is that the recipient will return Stanley with a competed journal of what he did, and photos or souvenirs from the place or places he “visited.”
This project is based on the 1964 book “Flat Stanley” written by Jeff Brown. Brown was the creator of Stanley Lambchop, and many other children’s books featuring the family. In the story, Stanley is flattened by a bulletin board, and makes the most out of being flat by taking trips to new places through the mail.
The “Flat Stanley” project was begun in 1995 by Dale Hubert, who was a grade school teacher at the time. The internet was in its early days, and Hubert was looking for a way to bring “kid-friendly” content to it for his students.
Students began sending Flat Stanley back and forth to classrooms whose students and teachers signed up to participate through Hubert. Eventually the list of participants rose to hundreds. Today, students cut and color their own Flat Stanley to send to any number of locations or people in the hopes of having him returned to them with a story about where he went.
The Brookville Library’s version of the project was overseen by children’s director Amanda Mignogna. To keep with the theme of the summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories,” Mignogna found an astronaut Stanley the children could color. Once he was colored and ready to travel, Mignogna sent the children home with a letter explaining the project to parents, and a letter to send with Flat Stanley. A second letter was to tell the recipient the goal of the project, and encourage them to return Stanley back with a “fun experience.”
Most of the children chose relatives to whom to send their Stanleys. The Stanleys were sent to places like Texas; Woodstock, Georgia; Springfield, Missouri; Washington D.C.; and Erie, Pennsylvania. One even traveled to three different places before coming back, stopping in North Carolina, West Virginia, and Mississippi.
“The kids were pretty excited to have them come back, and we still have some out there that haven’t returned yet,” Mignogna said.
Her goal for the projects was to help the children experience someplace new, even if it wasn’t that far away. She explained that some children have never been out of Jefferson County, and being able to get souvenirs from other places was exciting for them. It helps give them an appreciation for other places if they don’t get to travel themselves, Mignogna said.
Mignogna added that some of the recipients of the Flat Stanleys become excited as well. Some of the Stanleys came back with full letters written from the point of view of Stanley, and others had many photos included showing Stanley out at a number of different sites. One Stanley even returned with a book that was donated to the library about the history of the ranch he had visited in Texas.
“It’s not a project that many people know about, but I’ve been seeing it a lot more recently. Hopefully it becomes well-known and we can do this again someday,” Mignogna said.
A few Flat Stanleys have not yet returned to the Brookville Library, but Mignogna is optimistic they will still come back. One that was sent to China has yet to return.