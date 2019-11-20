BROOKVILLE — Curtis Drake, chairman of the Brookville First United Methodist Church Council, led a meeting of representatives of churches around Brookville and community leaders to brainstorm ways to become more active and helpful in the community.
Drake said the Brookville FUMC wanted to initiate a community discussion as a starting point to determine what needs to be done and what can be addressed by the church. Some 20 people took part in the meeting, with a hope that more will become involved once word is spread.
“We all wear different hats, we all have different perspectives and it’s important to include all those different perspectives,” Drake said. “The simple goal of this community discussion is really to identify two or three prioritized needs within our community that we can all in some way have a positive impact on.”
State Representative Cris Dush and Brookville schools’ superintendent Erich May attended the meeting to give offer perspectives from two different positions in the community. Dush was able to give his perspective as both a community member and a member of the government. May spent much of his time providing information about the school and youth of the community as it pertained to the issues mentioned.
“Part of why I’m here is to find some of those very temporal needs that maybe I don’t know,” Pastor David Blair of the Brookville Baptist Church said. “I want to tell people about Jesus, but I always want to be a part of just helping, in very practical ways.”
The conversation was quickly directed toward finding practical ways in which the churches could work to better the town. Instead of focusing on large scale problems that might be difficult to address right away, the group discussed local community problems that could be dealt with after some planning.
Rick Youngdahl, chaplain for the I-80 trucker and traveler ministry said he had seen a need for shelter in the community. He said Brookville is well-known for being a welcoming place, and some people come from the Interstate just because they’ve heard this. He went on to explain that Punxsutawney has men’s and women’s shelters, which are usually full, but in Brookville there are no shelters or resources for families.
“There is no place in the area that will take in a family. If you have a family that is displaced or in an accident, there is no place to put them. We can put them up a local motel, if there’s something available,” Youngdahl said.
He explained that at the beginning of October there was a family of four who broke down in the area while traveling. There were no rooms available for them at local motels, and they spent the night on the floor of the trucker’s lounge. Youngdahl helped transport them to DuBois to get a bus to Cleveland. He said this was not the first time he had seen this situation.
Rick Nelson of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Parish said they were considering consolidating some of their churches together. They weren’t sure what to do with their building afterward, but said he is open to brainstorming how they can be used, possibly as a shelter, to help the community.
The group also discussed needing to be a safe place for those in the community who might not have a support network. The churches each agreed they need to pool their resources to show they can be a supportive network for these people, or to support community members in times of crisis.
The group will not meet again during the holiday season, but has planned its next meeting to be sometime in February. A specific date will be determined closer to this time.