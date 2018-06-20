BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Festival is under way in Jefferson County, offering many new and traditional activities for its fan base, including a new name.
Formerly the Western Pennsylvania Laurel Festival, the festival’s name was changed to the Brookville Laurel Festival this year.
With vendors and a variety of music each night, a hot dog eating contest and “Family Night” have already been staged and children were able to enjoy a foam machine in the street.
A Pet Parade was held Monday night, with the Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit attending with their specially-trained search dogs. The Bowdish Miniature Railroad display at the Jefferson County History Center also had its trains running for the public on Monday. The new revised exhibit honors Charles Bowdish, a former Army Veteran and well-known model railroad creator.
Jefferson County History Center Executive Director Kenneth Burkett said they host the Bowdish Model Railroad Demonstration the last Saturday of each month and during certain holidays and Laurel Festival.
Many activities took place on Game Night for children on Tuesday, including a Hungry, Hungry Hippo game, and the Laurel 500, which saw wooden cars and trucks painted by local youth raced down Pickering Street. The Northern Allegheny Roller Derby performed dances on Main Street.
Wednesday was “Heritage Day” during which the community was invited to celebrate the town’s traditions and background.
“The Other Scripture Rocks” — a walking tour and 3-mile hike led by Burkett, took participants on an adventure to Twin Rocks Spring and Chapel Rock. There was also a Jefferson County Time Capsule dedication at the town square, a Historic Brookville Tour and scavenger hunt.
Burkett was selected as the first Grand Marshal for the Brookville Laurel Parade on Saturday.
“I am pleased to have been selected as the Grand Marshal for the first Brookville Laurel Festival Grand Parade,” said Burkett in an article posted on the festival’s Facebook page.
According to that same article, the parade is sponsored by the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company and the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Company.
The day of the parade is also “Emergency Services Day,” in recognition of first responders. There will be an array of vehicle displays that day, including a new ladder truck.
Each night features something new and music to dance to, which many families and people have been enjoying in the downtown streets.
Thursday is “Hometown Hero Day,” dedicated to the country’s heroes, offering a Veteran’s Health Fair, guest speakers and several performances.
Friday is Manufacturing Day and a Sidewalk Sale, and featuring Miller Welding and Brookville Equipment, with vendors and a chicken barbeque by the Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
On Saturday, several activities will lead up to the Grand Parade, which begins at 5 p.m. The parade will travel down Main Street with floats, fire trucks and marching bands.
Sunday there will be a Car and Motorcycle Show beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a Home Run Derby at noon.
For a day-by-day event update, visit the Brookville Laurel Festival’s Facebook page. For more information, call 814-715-0269.
