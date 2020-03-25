BROOKVILLE — A Brookville couple face felony drug charges following a search of their home.
The Jefferson County district attorney’s office filed charges against Paul L. Hannold, 48, of Brookville, on March 15, including a felony charge for manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and six misdemeanor charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Authorities also filed these same charges against Jeannie Clinger, 38, of Brookville, with only one count of possession of a controlled substance.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, The Jefferson County district attorney’s office served a search warrant for an apartment on North White Street in Brookville, where Hannold and Clinger lived together.
Officers with the Jefferson County Drug Task Force conducted the search of the residence where Hannold and Clinger were with several small children. Inside the couple’s bedroom, officers reportedly found multiple ZipLoc bags containing a crystal like substance, each of the same weight. Officers also reported finding mushrooms, methamphetamine, used and loaded syringes, straws, numerous pills, and large quantities of money.
Officers noted in the affidavit that large amounts of money and multiple bags of equal weight are indicative of someone with intent to distribute controlled substances.
Both Hannold and Clinger are currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. Hannold has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 1 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak. Clinger’s hearing was continued to May 5 at Bazylak’s office.