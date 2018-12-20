BROOKVILLE — A Brookville distillery dedicated to “shine and good times” is promoting an event every Saturday.
Blackbird Distillery on Blackout Alley offers around 25 different flavors of moonshine, all of which are handcrafted at the facility, according to its website.
Dave and Jennifer Black opened the family-run business in March of 2014, she said.
The Distillery believes “real shine takes time,” and should be made right — on site, from grains, using no machinery, its website says.
“We’re the only distillery in the world that makes it right here, with no machines, from start to finish,” Black said.
“Shine on Saturdays,” at Blackbird Distillery are basically just a celebration of everything the Distillery is, and a way to invite the community in for music, moonshine and fellowship.
Visitors can get a view of the venue, while having some real moonshine samples, every Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
They also smoke the Blackbird meats and cheeses themselves, she said.
Throughout the past four years, the business has grown to sell many products using locally-sourced ingredients, such as relish, wing sauces, pickles, mustard, jellies and others. Black’s father-in-law cans all of the items at the facility, she said.
“It’s all fresh and all homemade,” she said.
Blackbird Distillery is also known for its gift baskets — thousands are sold every month, she says.
For more information, visit www.blackbirddistillery.com or the Blackbird Distillery Facebook page. The facility is located at 93 Blackout Alley in Brookville.
