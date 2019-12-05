BROOKVILLE — Brookville First United Methodist Church has some of the oldest history in Brookville, as Methodism itself has been in the area since before Brookville existed.
The first organized group to practice Methodism began in 1828, seven years before Brookville became an incorporated borough. As the town developed, so did the church. In 1850 the first Methodist church building in Brookville was built, only to be claimed by the disastrous fire in 1856.
The next building was built of brick, and was later sold to the United Presbyterians in 1885. The next church, again built of brick, was on the east side of Pickering Street, opposite the site the of the current church building.
In 1888, the congregation bought a residence on the corner of Pickering and Jefferson streets. The home was removed in 1905, and construction of the building began. The building is a large church of Gothic design and made of Bedford limestone. After another fire destroyed the church and irreplaceable records in 1921, the construction of a new church called for more space due to the growth experienced during this time period.
The reconstructed church was designed to better meet the needs of the congregation, but was again built in Gothic design and Bedford limestone. The rebuilding was completed in November 1923, and is the current building towering on the corner today.
The church has worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. There is also Sunday School for adults and children at 9 a.m. Child care is provided during the service for families with young children. Children’s festivals, which are two hour long Sunday School events that are like vacation bible school, are periodically scheduled.
“Getting people connected to God, that’s so important. Especially people who aren’t connected,” said pastor Dennis Johnson.
Some of the congregation recently made a trip to a soup kitchen in Pittsburgh. They prepared food at the church and transported it to the city. They also support the local food pantry and Helping Hands, which is similar to the Salvation Army.
“It’s almost the exact same thing. It’s so similar, we have one point person, so when someone calls the Salvation Army or Helping Hands, one can call on the other for resources,” Johnson said.
Members of the parish have also taken trips to Black Water, Virginia with the Bellview Charge, which includes Mount Pleasant, Ohl, and Stanton churches, to help repair homes. They also sponsor children in Haiti, and though they haven’t taken a trip there yet, they are considering traveling there in the future.
The church is investigating a contemporary worship service at a separate time from Sunday. They are hoping to reach out to people 35 years old and younger with this, and are considering Saturday evenings.
“With people’s schedules, they work on Sundays, all kinds of things on Sundays. It would give them an alternative, maybe a Saturday evening,” Johnson said.
One of the main goals of the church is to reach out to those in the community who need support and community belonging. The church was recently the host for a meeting between several area churches and community leaders to discuss how they might better the community.