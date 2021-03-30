BROOKVILLE — Area fire departments were dispatched to Brookville Hometown Market grocery store around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday for a structure fire.
“It started up in the facade area in the front of the store. We held to that general area,” Brookville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Chris Henry said.
Owner Joe McAneny of McAneny Brothers said that in 42 years of business, this is the first fire he’s experienced. He said the whole front of the building had to be taken off, and the roof repaired.
“The fire company, I can’t praise them enough. They used the minimum amount of water to minimize the amount of damage. They did an amazing job, I was expecting way worse. We have all the water cleaned up, and fans running. Very minimal smoke, you can’t even really smell it now,” McAneny said Tuesday.
Henry also said the fire was electrical. Tyler Thompson, a fire marshal with the Pennsylvania State Police, echoed this, saying the cause was determined to be an exterior light mounted on the building.
“It appeared to be older wiring in the building, just something that after a period of time can be an issue,” Thompson said.
He estimated the damages of the building to be about $100,000, because of the structural damage that was caused. The store owners already had a crew on site working on tearing down the damaged part of the building by mid-morning Tuesday.
According to Henry, Brookville was the first department to the West Taylor Street business, arriving with a ladder truck at 3:41 a.m. Fire departments from Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Summerville, Pinecreek Township and J.E. DuBois also responded to the call.
Henry said Brookville VFC cleared the scene at 8:48 a.m.
Many contractors spent all day Tuesday at the store finishing the necessary repairs for the store to be opened back up by Wednesday.
“We’re going to be open tomorrow,” McAneny said. “It might not be perfect, but we’re going to plywood up the front and do what we have to to be open.”
Those helping in the process included McCloskey Builders out of Altoona, Adams Electric and Dunkel Roofing. Penelec also inspected the electric for approval.
McAneny said the store was only without power for about two hours, calling the situation “miraculous” that the inspector responded so fast to check everything.
He recalled the store was also without power most of the day last Friday because of the power outages in Brookville caused by the windstorm.
“Most of the employees came in today and helped load the dumpsters, we had multiple dumpsters here taking stuff out and dumping it,” McAneny said.
The final touches will be finished when a glass company comes to fix the windows, and a few trucks come to restock perishables that were lost. McAneny is confident that as long as the store is deemed safe, it will be opened to customers on Wednesday.