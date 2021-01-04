BROOKVILLE – A house fire in Brookville that displaced a family on New Year’s Day has been ruled as arson, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police.
The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal, Brookville Fire Department and Brookville Police Department investigated a fire which occurred at 130 Western Ave. on Jan. 1. around 4:50 p.m. During the investigation, it was determined an unknown person, or persons, intentionally set the house on fire, according to the release. Through investigation, the fire is being classified as an arson, state police said.
The victim, listed as Nathaniel Davis, along with his wife and children were not home at the time of the fire, according to state police. Three dogs and two cats died in the fire, the release said.
Anyone with information related to this ongoing investigation is asked to call Brookville police at 814-849-5323 or the state police fire marshal in Ridgway at 814-776-6136.