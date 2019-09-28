BROOKVILLE — The first ever Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library block party Saturday brought emergency services and the community together with food, games, music, and, of course, books.
The event saw Brookville police and firefighters bringing their vehicles to the library parking lot for children to explore.
The affair also included a corn hole tournament in which members of the library and police department both participated.
The Pinecreek K-9 Rescue unit rought some of their dogs, and preformed small demonstrations during the afternoon. Children also got to pet and visit with the dogs while they visited the library.
There was also face painting in the parking lot. Book bingo was played inside the library, offering a game to escape from the heat. Fusion Cafe also had a table set up with string painting, a popular and easy creative activity. Children would dip strings in paint, lay the string on a book page, and pull the string out from the closed book.
The sweet shop spin game sent many people home with baked goods as prizes. There was a ramp that a ball was rolled down onto a play board. The play board was covered in colors and small holes for the ball to stop in. Players placed quarters on what color they hoped the ball would stop on, in the hopes of winning some sweet treats.