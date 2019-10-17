BROOKVILLE — The Rebecca M. Arthurs Library will take children on a dinosaur hunt Oct. 22 as a twist to the book “We Are Going on a Bear Hunt,” written by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury.
The event will be a story walk, but instead of going on a bear hunt, the library event will be a dinosaur hunt. A new version of the book “We Are Going on a Bear Hunt” was made up by Parents as Teachers staff.
The staff is now asking children to illustrate a cover for the Dinosaur Hunt book, and enter them to be considered for the new version of the book. Submissions for the book cover can be mailed to Parents as Teachers at 994 Beaver Drive, Dubois, Pennsylvania 15801. All entries submitted will be displayed at the library.
The event will be at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library in Brookville from 5:30-7 p.m. Those planning to attend are welcome to come anytime throughout the evening.
The event will the reading of the book and an obstacle course for children to run. Both of these events will be starting every 15 minutes. There will also be a craft and snack available throughout the night.
The event is open to any child accompanied by an adult, but the library does suggest it is most appropriate for children six and under.