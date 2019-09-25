BROOKVILLE — The Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library is going to be hosting the first ever library block party on Sept. 28 to benefit the library.
The block party will be welcoming in the fall season with great food, games, music, and of course books. The party will be at the RMA Library from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“The board is very excited about this and have been working actively to promote the event,” Librarian Janine Strohm said.
There will be a single elimination corn hole tournament, and the first place team will win a set of corn hole boards they can have custom painted by Strohm’s father. The cost will be $20 per team to enter. Pre-registration forms can be found on the event page on Facebook, or by stopping at the library.
The Brookville Police and Brookville Fire Department will also be providing vehicles for a touch-a-truck event. The Pinecreek K-9 Rescue unit will also be bringing some of their dogs, and possibly doing a small demonstration.
There will also be face painting through the afternoon. Book bingo will be played, which is regular bingo, but the prizes for the winners will be books. Fusion Cafe will also be hosting a creative activity for children, but the library is unsure of what exactly they will be doing.
The sweet shop spin game will be a game with a chance for winners get some sweet treats. Players there will be a wheel with different colors, and a ball in the wheel to be spun. Players will place quarters on what color they think the ball will stop on when the wheel is spun. If players guess right they win a treat, and the quarters will go to the library.
There will also be walking tacos, hot dogs, and nachos to eat at the event. Most of the activities will be spread in the field behind the library. Strohm compared the event to a fall festival.
Strohm is already looking to what the library can do to make next year’s block party even better.