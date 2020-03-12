BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on March 10.
Guilty Plea
- Robert Kraig Swauger, 44, of Brookville, who is charged with disorderly conduct.
Withdrawn
- Robert Kraig Swauger, 44, of Brookville, who was charged with harassment, public drunkenness, and littering.
- Michael Washington Forbes, 37, of Brookville, who was charged with possession of marijuana, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic.
- Kenneth Clayton Peace, 44, of Summerville, who was charged with assault. A charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic.
Waived for Court The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Katelyn R. McCandless, 22, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and no rear lights. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Tyler Christopher Wise, 19, of Clearfield, who is charged with carrying firearms without a license, carrying a firearm during a state of emergency, and receiving stolen property. He is currently being held in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
- Spencer John Young, 18, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance, impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, no rear lights, and driving a vehicle without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Evan D. Fleming, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and public drunkenness. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Aidan Bryce Ryan McWilliams, 19, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, and improper sun screening. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Douglas Alan McDade, 58, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.