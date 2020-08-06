BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Aug. 4.
Withdrawn
- Matthew M. Gustafson, 41, of Smethport, who was charged with writing bad checks.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Andy Ryan Powell, 31, of Brookville, who is charged with 462 counts of rape of a child, 462 counts of statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, 462 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, 462 counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child, 462 counts of unlawful contact with a minor –sexual offenses, 462 counts of sexual assault, 462 counts of incest of minor –complainant under 13 years old, 462 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, 462 counts of endangering the welfare of children, and 462 counts of disseminating explicit sexual material to minors. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
- Cory Nighswander, 22, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, driving without a license, disregard of traffic lane, driving at safe speed, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jesse Allen Collier, 30, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal mischief. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Nichola David Reitz, 24, of Brookville, who is charged with operating a vehicle without an ignition lock, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock with a BAC of .025, unlawful operation of an ATV under the influence, unlawful operation of an ATV without a helmet, DUI: controlled substance –combination drugs and alcohol, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, driving on streets or highways, unlawful operation of an ATV in a careless way. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Ronald James Clark Jr., 27, of Brookville, who is charged with escape. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Kyle Paul Anderson, 24, of Brockway, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, failure to notify change in address, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, period for requiring lighted lamps, violating hazard regulation, and failure to seat belt. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Roy Albert McCracken, 63, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, disregard of traffic lane, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- John Dazet, 55, of Brookville, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children and terroristic threats. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 at 10 percent.
- David Paul Wagner, 36, of Summerville, who is charged with terroristic threats and harassment. His bail is set at $25,000 unsecured.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Anna Cristina Matos, 19, of Cleveland, OH, who is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, two counts of accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, driving without a license, driving without insurance, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, and three counts of failure to use safety belt.