BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug. 6 and 8.
Waived for Court
- Michael Todd Wonderling, 47, of Brookville, who is charged with 913 counts of child pornography, and 11 counts of criminal use of a communications facility. Wonderling’s original charges of 35 counts of disseminating photo/film of child sex acts, 35 counts of child pornography, and 35 counts of sexual exploitation of children have been withdrawn in lieu of the above charges. His bail is set at $60,000, and he is out on bail at this time.
- James Curtis Grissom, 40, of New Castle, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, disorderly conduct, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment, criminal mischief, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $25,000.
- Nathan Leith St. Laurent, 24, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to notify a change of address. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Austin Jefferey Shields, 26, of Brookville who is charged with DUI, driving without a license, failure to keep right, disregard for traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, and driving a vehicle without an inspection. His bail is set at $10,000. He is currently held in the Jefferson County Jail unable to post bail.
- Brent Richard Minick, 41, of Mayport, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. His bail is set at $50,000.
- Mildred Ann Gunning, 65, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI, and not using low beams. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Shawn Allen Watson, 53, of Brookville, who is charged with two DUI charges, having no rear lights, and failure to use s seatbelt. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Nacole Lynn Clark, 36, of Strattanville, who is charged with Criminal use of a communication facility, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture, deliver, or possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $60,000.
- The Warsaw Township Sportmen’s Club, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with four counts of unlicensed consumption of malt/brewed beverage on premises.
- Jack Eugene Delp, 63, of Brockway, who is charged with four counts of unlicensed consumption of malt/brewed beverage on premises. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
DismissedMichael William Cowfer, 45, of Rimersburg, who was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.