BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings July 25.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent on to the Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Norman Edward Byerly, 36, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of writing bad checks. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Jennifer Sue Zmitravich, 37, of Cambridge Springs, who is charged with retail theft. Her bail is set at $10,000 with 10 percent bond. She was placed in the Jefferson County Jail when she was unable to post bail.
- Shannon Ellen Kerle, 40, of Shippenville, who is charged with DUI, careless driving, and driving without a valid inspection. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Sky Alexander Hoffman, 23, of Mayport, who is charged with DUI, careless driving and driving without a valid inspection. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Kevin Michael Wright, 40, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault, and harassment. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Braden C. Harmon, 18, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Sara Elizabeth Burtner, 35, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI, and careless and reckless driving. Her bail is set at $40,000 unsecured.
- Alyssa Danielle Huffman, 41, of Brookville, who is charged with false reports, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Brittani Michelle Matthews, 31, of Flint, Michigan, who is charged with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, speeding, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Dustin Adam Smith, 31, of Bigler, who is charged with harassment. The defendant failed to appear for his hearing and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
- Thomas Wayne Spitz, 42, of Brookville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. The defendant failed to appear for his hearing. His summons has been cancelled.