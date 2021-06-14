BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on June 10.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Dillion Patrick Nelson, 33, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and public drunkenness. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Sally Jean-Marie Master, 31, of Warren, Ohio, who is charged with four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and driving a vehicle without insurance. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.