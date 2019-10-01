BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Oct. 1.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Guadalupe Ivan Fernandez-Cruz, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with theft and criminal attempt at theft. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $80,000 bail.
Waived for Court
- Devin Javan Rice, 24, of Boling Brook, Illinois, who is charged with DUI, disregard for traffic lane, speeding, careless driving, reckless driving, failing to notify police of an accident, and failing to use a safety belt. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Paul David Bastin, 55, of Arnold, who is charged with DUI, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving a vehicle without a valid inspection, and displaying a plate card in an improper vehicle. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Kenneth Roger Wright, 36, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault, and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 at 10 percent.
- Jeffrey William Johnson, 48, of Knoxdale, who is charged with DUI, failing to carry a registration, driving a vehicle without insurance, careless driving, driving without proper lights on, and failing to use a seatbelt. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Benjamin Alan Lindemuth, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI, disregard for traffic lanes, speeding, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.