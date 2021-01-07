BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Jan. 5.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Tyler Steven Hawk, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, two counts of possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry a registration, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Gerald B. McElhinny, 66, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, and public drunkenness. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Kevin Kirk Graham Jr., 22, of Cincinnati, OH, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, speeding, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Kenneth Dean Imbrogno, 26, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Cassidy Lynn Kaizer, 37, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of contraband/controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $70,000 bail.
- Timothy Ryan Visniesky, 29, of Brookville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft from a motor vehicle, and possessing an access device knowing it is counterfeit or altered. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Marat Rinatovich Gainutdinov, 51, of Montverde FL, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –combination of drugs and alcohol, DUI: solvent or noxious substance, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Joel Lee Saylor, 49, of Summerville, who is charged with eight counts of dissemination of photo/film of child sex acts, nine counts of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility. His bail is set at $50,000 unsecured.