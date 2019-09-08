BROOKVILLE — District Judge Gregory Bazylak of Brookville presided over the following preliminary hearings on Sept. 3.
Guilty Plea
- Richard Allen Kuhn, 40, of Brookville, who is charged with furnishing drug free urine.
Waived for Court
- Tyler Anthony Cook, 20, of Brookville, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances, failing to carry a license, driving without insurance, disregard for traffic lanes, speeding, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000, unsecured.
- Karen Mildred Winkelman, of Brockway, who is charged with four counts of consumption/sale of alcoholic beverages on an unlicensed premises. Her bail is set at $10,000, unsecured.
- Robert Eugene Winkelman, 66, of Brockway, who is charged with four counts of consumption/sale of alcoholic beverages on an unlicensed premises. His bail is set at $10,000, unsecured.
- Edgar Knapp, 46, of Brookville, who is charged with assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment. His bail is set at $10,000, unsecured.
- Elliot J. Sharp, 21, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and having no rear lights. His bail is set at $10,000, unsecured.
- Jerrie A. Todd, 60, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $30,000. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail unable to post bail.
- Sabrina Ann Messina, 33, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, and driving without insurance. Her bail is set at $10,000, unsecured.
- Gerald L. Cook, 51, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with six counts of theft by deception. His bail is set at $10,000, unsecured.
- Traa Alan Wagner, 24, of Brookville, who is charged with forgery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possessing an instrument of crime with the intent to use. His bail is set at $20,000. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail and unable to post bail.
- Rachel Anne Colen, 30, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, speeding, careless driving, reckless driving, and failing to use a seat belt. Her bail is set at $20,000. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail and unable to post bail.
Frank Welton Carrier Jr., 38, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of disorderly conduct, terroristic threats, two counts of filing false reports to incriminate another, two counts of filing false reports for offenses that did not occur, and two counts of harassment. His bail is set at $10,000. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail and unable to post bail.
Held for Court
0
- Joseph David Supik II, 28, of Somerset, who is charged with two counts of terroristic threats, and two counts of harassment. His bail is set at $50,000. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail and unable to post bail.
Thomas Wayne Spitz, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI, failing to carry a registration, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, speeding by 15 miles per hour or more, careless driving, and failing to use a seatbelt.
Charges withdrawnRaymond Bryan Majoy, 23, of Brookville, Charges of criminal mischief, agricultural trespasser on posted land, criminal trespass, and unlawful operating of an ATV in a careless way were withdrawn against Raymond Bryan Majoy, 23, of Brookville. He pleaded guilty to charges of damage to property by operation of a motor vehicle and operating on private property without consent, which were moved to traffic court.