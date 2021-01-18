BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Jan. 14.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jonathan Lee Daily, 39, of Ridgway, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and reckless driving.
- Michael Shane Simpson, 46, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, signal improper, turning movements and required signals, careless driving, violating hazard regulation, and obstructed window.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Christopher Michael Hetrick, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, improper tires, driving without a license, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Nathan James Roy, 22, of Fairmount City, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Brian Anthony McCullough, 32, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, careless driving, and driving unsafe equipment. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Buddy Edward Burk, 41, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.