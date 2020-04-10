BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on April 9.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Stevonta Bartholomew Lofton, 31, of Rossiter, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance or contraband by an inmate, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Joseph S. Iwanczuk, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, DUI: controlled substance – schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance – combination alcohol/drugs, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, speeding, careless driving, and reckless driving. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 at 10 percent bail.