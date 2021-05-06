BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on May 4
Withdrawn
- Michael Vashawn Logan, 22, of Wexford, who was charged with possession of marijuana. Two additional charges of speeding and driving while license is suspended or revoked were moved to non-traffic court.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shawn M. Cieleski, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, two counts of criminal trespass, simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. He has posted bail of $50,000 at 10 percent.
- Jake Thomas McAlexander, 31, of Brookville, who is charged with theft from a motor vehicle, possesses an access device knowing its counterfeit, identity theft, access device issued to another who did not authorize use, and retail theft. In a second case he is charged with forgery and receiving stolen property. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Keagan James Hess, 20, of Clearfield, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, improper sunscreening, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Grayce Sutter, 28, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and obstructed window. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Vincenzo G. Giambanco, 35, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of terroristic threats, and harassment. He has posted bail of $100,000.
- Kristin Leigh Kidd, 36, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of contraband/controlled substance and two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Eric Ryan Zellonis, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He is currently being held in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Douglas Lee Hannold, 24, of Corsica, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, disregard of traffic lane, failure to use seat belt, failure to stop and give information or render aid, back up vehicle improperly, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.