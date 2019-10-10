BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Oct. 10.
Waived for Court
- Daniel Bennett Guth, 50, of Brookville, who is charged with terroristic threats and harassment. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Eric Dewayne Bailes, 29, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Robin Ann Ballew, 49, of Atlanta Georgia, who is charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
WithdrawnEduard Lupusor, 37, of South Amboy, New Jersey, who was charged with five counts of writing bad checks.