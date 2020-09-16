BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Sept. 10.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Justin Brandon Troutman, 34, of Falls Creek, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $15,000 unsecured.
- Christian A. Tetlow, 25, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacturing of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal use of a communication facility. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.