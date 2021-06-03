BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on June 1.
Withdrawn
- Teresa Verlee Stout, 67, of Corsica, who was charged with confined within premises of the owner.
- Brian Neal Lundgren, 34, of Forest, who was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He pled guilty to an additional charge of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Gavin Todd Park, 22, of Summerville, who is charged with burglary, terroristic threats, criminal trespass, and harassment. His bail is set at $50,000 unsecured.
- Julio Antonio Pineirobetancourt, 41, of Passaic, New Jersey, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana, and three counts of dispense schedule two substance without prescription. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Michele Anne Sherwood, 35, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving unsafe equipment, speeding, careless driving, driving while license is suspended or revoked, reckless driving, and driving without insurance. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Michael D. Myers, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with three counts of receiving stolen property, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm with manufacturer number altered. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Jonathan Matthew Todd, 43, of New Kensington, who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, and harassment. His bail is set at $50,000 unsecured.
- Justin Edwin Libengood, 32, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following case to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Matthew Donald Harris, 54, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of possession of prohibited. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.