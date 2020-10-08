BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Oct. 6.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established during preliminary hearings to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Joseph Richard Phillips Jr., 49, of New Bethlehem, who is charged with DUI: general impairment and DUI: highest rate of alcohol.
- Legand Larry Flack, 42, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, and careless driving.
- Lauren Brooke Uncapher, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal trespass, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- William I. Retiz, 30, of Somerset, who is charged with forgery and theft by unlawful taking. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Traa Alan Wagner, 25, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, endangering the welfare of children, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, careless driving, and no headlights. One charge of driving unsafe equipment was dismissed. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Frederick Albert Springer, 25, of Albion, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, and driving with no headlights. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Clifford Charles Hill, 58, of Clearfield, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving without insurance, improper replacement of glass, and failure to wear a seatbelt. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Richard Wayne Dicello, 39, of Brookville, who is charged with escape. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail.
- Bobbie Jo Morrison, 44, of Arnold, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, no rear lights, and driving without a valid inspection. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Larry Nolan Dunlap, 46, of Brookville, who is charged with harassment, terroristic threats, and simple assault. His bail is set at $30,000 unsecured.
- Tarren Jane Savidge, 30, of North East, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person, speeding, careless driving, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Her bail is set at $10,000 bail.
- Michael Newman, 40, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, obedience to traffic control devices, speeding, careless driving, and violating hazard regulations. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Dennis Darneli Dinger, 38, Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Daniel Jablonski, 22, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to a designated individual, simple assault, and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.