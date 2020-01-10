BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 7.
Guilty Plea
- Ross Leroy Pearsall, 58, of Brookville, who is charged with three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. This was a violation of his probation.
Dismissed
- Jonathan Matthew Todd, 42, of New Kensington, who was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, and harassment.
Held for Court
- Marcus A. West, 32, of Sigel, who is charged with filing false reports.
- Isaac Thomas Risha, 63, of Uniontown, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance, careless driving, reckless driving, and violating hazard regulations.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing.
- Chad Micael Wiant, 47, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, reckless driving, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured. He also had a second hearing for this day for another case that was waived. He is also charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, no rear lights, failing to keep right, and turning movements and required signals. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Kayla Jayne Aleen Munoz, 18, of Summerville, who is charged with eight counts of possession of marijuana, nine counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructed windows, and possession of a controlled substance. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Charles T. McElravy, 73, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, resisting arrest, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Brent Richard Minick, 41, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. He posted bail of $200,000 at 10 percent on Nov. 18.