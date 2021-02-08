BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Feb. 2.
Withdrawn
- Damen P. Dubrock, 30, of New Bethlehem, who was charged with operating a vehicle without ignition interlock. Additional charges of driving a vehicle without a valid inspection, speeding, and driving with a suspended or revoked license were moved to non-traffic court.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- James C. Evans, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with three counts of possession of marijuana, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop at a red light, failure to notify of change in address, and registration card not signed. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Lee Ann Donnelly, 41, of Brookville, who is charged with three counts of simple assault and three counts of harassment. Her bail is set at $15,000 unsecured.
- Paige Marie Mills, 25, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –combination of alcohol and drugs, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Mark Edward McCullough, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Mason Andrew Ishman, 20, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, and careless driving. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Robert David Bergman, 22, of Tarentum, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of marijana, failure to notify of change in address, careless driving, driving unsafe equipment, and driving a vehicle without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- James Michael Urban, 18, of Brookville, who is charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle and speeding. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jake Thomas McAlexander, 30, of Brookville, who is charged with theft by deception and theft by unlawful taking. His bail was set at $25,000 unsecured.