BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings July 9.
Hearings Waived
- Joshua B. Frantz, 27, of Sykesville who is charged with possession of a controlled substance by a person not regulated, possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI charges involving drugs, failing to carry registration, obscured plates, operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving, and not using a seatbelt.
- Jessica Ann Brosious, 39, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance by someone not regulated, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Erin Corrine Minick, 39, of Mayport, who is charged with DUI charges involving high rates of alcohol and controlled substances, driving without a license, and several other traffic violations.
- Eric Gordon Kraus, 60, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI, driving without required financial responsibility, careless driving, and not using a seatbelt.
Chemond Amarr Rice, 21, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, speeding, reckless driving. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail under $50,000 bail.
Held for CourtCharles James Brooks, 39, of Smicksburg, who is charged with forgery, tampering with records, and theft by deception.
Withdrawn
- Nicholas David Reitz, 22, of Williamsport who was charged with simple assault and harassment.
- Brandy L. Taylor, 33, of Corsica, who was charged with two counts of writing bad checks.