BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings July 9.

Hearings Waived

  • Joshua B. Frantz, 27, of Sykesville who is charged with possession of a controlled substance by a person not regulated, possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI charges involving drugs, failing to carry registration, obscured plates, operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving, and not using a seatbelt.
  • Jessica Ann Brosious, 39, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance by someone not regulated, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Erin Corrine Minick, 39, of Mayport, who is charged with DUI charges involving high rates of alcohol and controlled substances, driving without a license, and several other traffic violations.
  • Eric Gordon Kraus, 60, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI, driving without required financial responsibility, careless driving, and not using a seatbelt.

Chemond Amarr Rice, 21, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI, driving on a suspended license, speeding, reckless driving. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail under $50,000 bail.

Held for CourtCharles James Brooks, 39, of Smicksburg, who is charged with forgery, tampering with records, and theft by deception.

Withdrawn

  • Nicholas David Reitz, 22, of Williamsport who was charged with simple assault and harassment.
  • Brandy L. Taylor, 33, of Corsica, who was charged with two counts of writing bad checks.

Recommended for you

Tags