BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on Sept. 1.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Paul Lemuel Hannold, 49, of Brookville, who is charged with six counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three counts of criminal use of a communication facility, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of children. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Mellisa Dawn Reitz, 47, of Clearfield, who is charged with escape. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Tracy Lee Bolinger, 21, of Mount Union, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, and two counts of endangering the welfare of children. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Efrain L. Ortiz, of Latrobe, who is charged with writing bad checks. In a second case, he is also charged with writing bad checks. His bail in both cases was set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Christopher Allen Leach, 37, of Brookville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, display plate card in improper vehicle, driving without a license, driving without insurance, disregard of traffic lane, speeding, failure to stop and give information or render aid, accident to unattended vehicle, failure to notify police of accident, driving with a suspended or revoked license. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
- Colby Michael Lowe, 27, of Waynesburg, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, and disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Tori Nicole Shaffer, 23, of DuBois, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, defiant trespass posted, criminal trespass/simple trespasser, and scattering rubbish on land. Her bail is set at $30,000 unsecured.
- Roger Joseph Mikulec, 44, of Falls Creek, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and scattering rubbish on land. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Kyle James Atwood, 33, of Brookville, who is charged with escape. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.