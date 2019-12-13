BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Dec. 11.
Waived
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing.
- Tracy M. McGinnis, 43, of Strattanville, who is charged with writing bad checks, and theft by deception. Her bail was set at $10,000 unsecured.
WithdrawnDonna J. Anderson, 66, o
- f Brookville, who was charged with writing bad checks and theft by deception.
Continued
- Robin Cale, of Summerville, who is charged with writing bad checks. Her hearing was continued until Jan. 9.
- Ross Leroy Pearsall, 58, of Brookville, who is charged with three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. His preliminary hearing was continued until Jan. 7.
- Nicholas John Desantis, 67, of Indiana, who is charged with DUI, careless driving, and reckless driving. His preliminary hearing was continued until Jan. 7.
Cancelled
Matthew M. Gustafson, 40, of Smethport, who is charged with writing bad checks.