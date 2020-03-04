BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on March 3.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- De-Angelo Coffey Jr., 21, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, and no headlights. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jacob Brian Ishman, 27, of Summerville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
WithdrawnDrew Patrick Maines, 21, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with furnishing drug free urine.