BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on July 6.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Megan Bartley, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Felicia Ann Sullivan, 34, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $1,000 unsecured.
- Meagan R. Stephens, 30, of Fairmount City, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to use seatbelt, driving without insurance, careless driving, failure to notify police of accident, failure to stop and render aid, not yield at roadway, and following to closely. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Vondrea D. Holtz, 45, of Brookville, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Robert Shane Ludwig, 44, of Erie, who is charged with corruption of minors –defendant age 18 or older, four counts of indecent exposure, and two counts of corruption of minors. His bail is set at $50,000 unsecured.
- Daniel Landon Saylor, 50, of Brookville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving without insurance, failure to keep right, disregard traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.