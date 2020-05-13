BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on May 7.
Withdrawn
- Warren Richard Thrush, 40, of Brookville, who was charged with harassment – communicate repeatedly in an anonymous manner, and corruption of minors. A charge of harassment – course of conduct with no legitimate purpose has been moved to non-traffic court.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Charles Thomas McElravy, 73, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, disregard traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving. His bail has been set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Haley Norman, 22, of Geigertown, who is charged with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, and obstructing law enforcement. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Amber Michele Church, 28, of Geigertown, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, endangering welfare of children, obstructing law enforcement, and driving an unregistered vehicle. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Ross Leroy Pearsall, 58, of Brookville, who is charged with criminal conspiracy aiding –manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.