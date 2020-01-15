BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 9.
Withdrawn
Charges against the following defendant were withdrawn.
Joel A. Fawcett, 43, of Corsica, who was charged with writing bad checks.
Waived for Court
- Casey Marie Baird, 26, of Muncy, who is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Joshua Steven Solnosky, 19, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: minor, minor prohibited/operating with alcohol, public drunkenness, and purchase of alcohol by a minor. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Howard Nicholas Johnson, 69, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, improper entering to intersection, careless driving, reckless driving, no rear lights, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- James Edward Pisarki, 51, of Lockport, New York, who is charged with two counts of DUI: general impairment, turning movements and required signals, driving at safe speed, careless driving, violating hazard regulation, failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Robin Cale, of Summerville, who is charged with writing bad checks. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.