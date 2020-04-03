BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on April 1.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brandon Corey Motter, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a victim less than 6 years old, two counts of aggravated assault of a victim less than 13 years old, two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children, and three counts of harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Brian Roger Keith, 51, of Brookville, who is charged with contraband/controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Mark Aaron Jr., 25, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and defiant trespass. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.