BROOKVILLE — Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak presided over the following preliminary hearings on May 5.
Withdrawn
- Robin Ann Ballew, 49, of Brookville who was charged with three counts of aggravated harassment by a prisoner. Another charge against her for disorderly conduct that has been moved to non-traffic.
Guilty Plea
- Brittany Leigh Stuart, 24, of Muncy, who is charged with simple assault. Two additional charges of harassment and disorderly conduct were withdrawn.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following case to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Crystal Lynn Hause, 34, of Harrison Valley, who is charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- James Joseph Pierce, 33, of Camp Hill, who is charged with institutional vandalism. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Nicholas Andrew Ruby, 40, of Brookville, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and theft by unlawful taking. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail at 10 percent.
- Kelly Fenstermaker, 31, of Brookville who is charged with six counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, six counts of contraband/controlled substance, inmate contraband –possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Alyssa Danielle Huffman, 41, of Brookville, who is charged with five counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, five counts of contraband/controlled substance, inmate contraband – possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Travis Edward Hainley, 52, of Sigel, who is charged with stalking, disorderly conduct, and harassment. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.